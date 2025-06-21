SCOREBOARD

Henry Brzustewicz - Defence

Team: London (OHL)
Hometown: Washington, MI
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-1 3/4  WT: 203   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 41  Final: 32
NHL Ranking Final: 19 NAS

2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
London 67 10 42 77
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Smart, puck-moving defencemen who knows where the puck needs to go to ensure advantages are created for his team. Plays with a steady and even approach and can handle the challenges. A solid player who will alleviate problems, not contribute to them."

Projection: Second Pair Two-Way D
Comparable: Brett Pesce

 

Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
2.5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 4/5 3/5
 

 

