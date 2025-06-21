Henry Brzustewicz - Defence

Team: London (OHL)

Hometown: Washington, MI

Nationality: USA

HT: 6-1 3/4 WT: 203 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 41 Final: 32

NHL Ranking Final: 19 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM London 67 10 42 77

Craig Button's Analysis

"Smart, puck-moving defencemen who knows where the puck needs to go to ensure advantages are created for his team. Plays with a steady and even approach and can handle the challenges. A solid player who will alleviate problems, not contribute to them."

Projection: Second Pair Two-Way D

Comparable: Brett Pesce