Henry Brzustewicz - Defence
Team: London (OHL)
Hometown: Washington, MI
Nationality: USA
HT: 6-1 3/4 WT: 203 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 41 Final: 32
NHL Ranking Final: 19 NAS
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|London
|67
|10
|42
|77
Craig Button's Analysis
"Smart, puck-moving defencemen who knows where the puck needs to go to ensure advantages are created for his team. Plays with a steady and even approach and can handle the challenges. A solid player who will alleviate problems, not contribute to them."
Projection: Second Pair Two-Way D
Comparable: Brett Pesce
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|2.5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|3/5