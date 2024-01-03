WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod each scored two goals, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 Wednesday night.

Hischier also had an assist as the New Jersey captain put together a three-point performance on the eve of his 25th birthday. Mercer’s big night came as he played his 200th consecutive game to begin his NHL career.

McLeod's first goal came on a spinning backhanded shot after delivering a hit to force a turnover, and his second effectively iced it late. Nico Daws made 23 saves to pick up his second victory in two appearances since being called up last month.

The Devils rebounded from surrendering a two-goal lead to win for the fourth time in five games.

They did so without forwards Timo Meier and Ondrej Palat, the latter of whom was a surprise scratch with a lower-body injury. Despite some significant absences mounting, New Jersey has found some consistency and passed Washington in the standings, moving into an Eastern Conference wild card spot.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals. Kuznetsov ended a 10-game point and 11-game goal-scoring drought.

Hunter Shepard allowed six goals on 26 shots in starting the second half of a back to back after Washington won at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to three games with two assists.

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty made his Capitals debut, playing his first NHL game in nearly a year since re-tearing his right Achilles tendon. He replaced Hendrix Lapierre in the lineup.

Because of injuries, New Jersey dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Forward Curtis Lazar returned after missing the past three games and was one of 11 different Devils players to record a point.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Capitals: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, giving Pacioretty a chance to face his last team.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL