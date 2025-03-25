The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Jamie Dinsmore will be its next President and CEO.

Succession plans were announced last summer in anticipation of outgoing President and CEO Jeff Denomme in June. Conducted in partnership with Preston Human Capital (PHC), the formal search was launched last November under the leadership of Stewart Johnston, Vice-Chair of the Board and Chair of the 5-person Search Committee.

The search process attracted close to 1,000 applications from candidates across Canada and the United States. “This was the most extensive search PHC has conducted over its 20-plus year history, and we had the pleasure to interview an exceptional and diverse group of candidates,” said Lanny McDonald, Chair of the Board in a statement.

“Jamie Dinsmore stood out as a people-first leader whose experience ranges from large organizations including Microsoft and Siemens, to launching a start-up," added Johnston. "His management and sales expertise complement well the skills of the Hockey Hall of Fame team, and his passion for hockey as a former varsity player is perhaps only exceeded by his obvious dedication to his family and community. The Search Committee unanimously recommended him to the Board as the candidate to steward and cultivate the Hall’s continued growth and development through innovation and strategic vision.”

Dinsmore assuming the role of President and CEO as of July 1, coinciding with the appointment of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Gartner to succeed McDonald as Chair of the Board.

“As someone who has spent countless hours in hockey rinks across North America - as a player, coach, spectator, and passionate fan - I am deeply honoured to step into the role of President and CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame,” said Dinsmore. “This iconic institution preserves the rich history and enduring legacy of our beloved game, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its future. I extend my deepest appreciation to Jeff Denomme for his outstanding leadership, which has elevated the Hall to new heights and strengthened its role in celebrating hockey’s greatest legends. It will be my privilege to work alongside an esteemed Board of Directors, including Mike Gartner as the incoming Chair. Mike is not only a Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Member, but also a person of great integrity, vision, and dedication to the sport. I also have immense admiration for Lanny McDonald, whose legacy of passion and excellence has left an indelible mark as he now passes the torch to Mike. Their collective commitment has profoundly shaped both this organization and the sport itself. Together, we will continue to honour the past, engage future generations, and expand the reach of hockey to fans and players worldwide. I am both humbled and excited to be a part of this journey.”