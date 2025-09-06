MONTREAL - Politicians and hockey stars are mourning the loss of hockey legend and former federal politician Ken Dryden, who passed away Friday at age 78 after a battle with cancer.

Dryden, 78, was a Hall of Fame goaltender who won six Stanley Cups backstopping the Montreal Canadiens as well as minding the cage during Canada's generation-defining victory at the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.

Dryden, a lawyer and author, was also the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York Centre between 2004 and 2011, serving in then prime minister Paul Martin's cabinet as social development minister.

Here are what some of athletes and politicians are saying about Dryden's passing.

Prime Minister Mark Carney

"Ken Dryden was the reason I became a goalie, although I never mastered his ability to lean on his stick let alone keep the puck out of the net. His return to university at the height of his playing career taught the importance of balance in life. His post-hockey career demonstrated the value of public service. Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country."

Quebec Premier François Legault

"Like millions of Quebecers, I grew up admiring Ken Dryden. Six-time Stanley Cup champion with the Habs. What an achievement! Author, MP, minister, he marked our history and an entire generation."

Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc

"Like so many of my generation, I grew up thinking of him as the legendary goalie and hockey superstar he was. Then, 30 years later, I had the enormous privilege of working with Ken, the cabinet minister and parliamentary colleague, who was the national champion for policies such as early learning and childcare. I will also never forget the moments when he rose to speak in the House of Commons — sitting at the desk in front of me. His iconic reputation, impressive physical stature, booming voice, thoughtful ideas and kind personality allowed him to dominate that arena as well."

Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenceman, longtime teammate Serge Savard

"When he arrived in 1971, we looked at this guy. He was coming from Cornell University and Team Canada. We looked at him and we thought he was coming from another planet. We weren't used to seeing hockey players coming to the dressing room with his books under his arm and after practice, he was going at McGill University. And that's not the way we used to see hockey players so we didn't think he had a great future after looking at him the way he was acting but eventually he was one of the first that came from university and Ken was ahead of his time." - Serge Savard, former Montreal Canadiens defenceman and longtime teammate.

Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger

"Was with him a little over year ago. We had a wonderful conversation about the game of hockey and how one can make an impact in life post playing days. The world lost a special man. RIP."

Quebec Liberal party leader Pablo Rodriguez

"Ken Dryden was a legend on the ice and an inspiration in public life. I had the privilege of working with him in politics. I have vivid memories of our conversations. He was an exceptional man, deeply human."

Liberal MP, former Olympian Adam van Koeverden

"I asked Ken Dryden, “as athletes, what do we bring to parliament?”. He said, you brought your best to the racecourse, be your best in the House of Commons.”

Ex-Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price

"With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to the Dryden family. Thank you Mr. Dryden, for your service not only as a Canadien, but also as a Canadian. You helped me as a young goaltender and I will always be grateful for your thoughtful words of encouragement."

Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur

"I always looked up to Ken Dryden. He revolutionized the position & rose to the occasion in big moments. Beyond his greatness on the ice, he was a remarkable person, and the hockey community will miss him dearly. My condolences to the Dryden family."

Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros

"His wisdom, integrity, and leadership left a lasting impression on me. Ken was a remarkable person and someone I admired greatly."