The hockey world reacts to the passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau.

The Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement early Friday morning which read:

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend." "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement on Gaudreau:

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

USA Hockey said "Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, whose lives ended way too soon. Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling today." Gaudreau won gold international with the World Junior team in 2013 and bronze at the World Championships in 2018.

"We are completely heartbroken for the Gaudreau family, Johnny and Matthew’s friends and loved ones, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and the entire hockey community. The Sabres organization sends all of our love and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time," the Buffalo Sabres said.

The entire New York Islanders organization is deeply saddened by the passing of both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Gaudreau family. They both were tremendous ambassadors for the sport of hockey and even better people in the community.

"We ask that everyone keep the Gaudreau family and all those these two great young men came in contact with, in your thoughts and prayers."

TSN's James Duthie wrote:

"Devastating. Much love to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew. Way too much life still ahead of them."

"The Toronto Maple Leafs join the entire hockey community in mourning the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames organizations, and all those who knew and loved Johnny and Matthew during this unimaginably difficult time."