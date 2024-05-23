The Carolina Hurricanes have given longtime general manager Don Waddell permission to speak to other teams, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that Waddell is on an expiring contract and that the Hurricanes have had conversations about potential replacements because of his expected departure from the organization.

Waddell interviewed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, LeBrun confirmed.

The 65-year-old Waddell was named president and general manager of the Hurricanes in 2018 and has led the Hurricanes to six straight playoff appearances, including three divisional titles. Carolina made it to the Eastern Conference Final on two occasions under Waddell, falling to the Boston Bruins in 2019 and the Florida Panthers last season, both in four-game sweeps.

The Hurricanes posted a 52-23-7 record in 2023-24, reaching the second round of the playoffs where they lost to the New York Rangers in six games.

Carolina signed head coach Rod Brind'Amour to a multi-year contract extension last week.