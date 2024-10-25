CALGARY — When Sebastian Aho isn't doing the big things, he's doing the little things to help the Carolina Hurricanes win games.

With an assist on Carolina's opening goal and a pivotal faceoff win that led to the team's second goal, the centre helped set in motion the Hurricanes' 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday at the Saddledome.

The Hurricanes (4-2-0) cooled off Calgary in handing the Flames (5-1-1) their first loss in regulation this season.

Carolina improved to 3-1 on its current six-game road swing.

The 'Canes left Alberta with a sweep after Aho's game-winner with seven seconds remaining in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

"You've got to get the big things from your best players," Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said following Thursday's game.

"I mean, they have to do the other stuff that everyone sees, but they also have to do the little things here. When he's doing that, then we usually have a pretty good game."

The 27-year-old Finn set up a Seth Jarvis power-play goal in Thursday's first period to extend his points streak to five games. He has two goals and five assists in that span.

Aho won an offensive-zone draw — Carolina dominated that category for two periods with a 70-per cent success rate — that led to Jack Roslovic's goal just 41 seconds into the second period.

He led all forwards in ice time at 20 minutes.

Before the game, Brind'Amour spoke about managing Aho's ice time given the forward's utility skills.

"We try not to overdo it with him," the coach said. "Of all the superstars, he probably, (is) generally one of the lower-minute guys of that group, but he's that valuable to us.

"Penalty kill, power play, overtime, we've got to have him out there. Lucky to have him because of the type of player he is. We expect a lot out of him and we get a lot out of him."

Aho, selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2015 draft, relishes the responsibility.

"As a player, you love that," he said. "You want to be out there for all the situations and help the team to win games in any way you can. I've been trusted to do that and just try to make most of it.

"I'm happy because we won, but I don't think I played a really good game personally. Your personal goals go hand in hand with the team and when the team wins, it's always big."

Aho produced a career-high 89 points for the 'Canes last season with 36 goals and 53 assists. He's scored 30 or more goals in five of his eight seasons in Carolina.

His 12th career overtime goal scored Tuesday against the Oilers extended his franchise record.

"He kind of does it all," said teammate Eric Robinson, who scored an empty-netter in Calgary for his first goal of the season and his first for Carolina.

"Very fortunate to be on the same team as him now and get to appreciate how special of a player he is."

Aho signed an eight-year, US$78-million contract extension in 2023, which could make him a Hurricane for a total of 15 years.

"He's consistent every night and that's why he makes the big bucks," said teammate Martin Necas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.