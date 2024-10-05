Hurricanes sign coach's son Skyler Brind'Amour to two-way contract

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Skyler Brind’Amour to a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is the son of Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. He will make $775,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 in the American Hockey League.

“We were impressed with Skyler’s defensive awareness last season in the AHL, and he followed that up with a strong preseason showing,” said general manager Eric Tulsky. “We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

Brind’Amour was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft before making his professional debut with the Florida Panthers' AHL franchise, the Charlotte Checkers, last season. Over 54 games, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina scored three goals and added five assists.

Brind’Amour spent four years playing college hockey at Quinnipiac University. He has yet to play in a game at the NHL level.