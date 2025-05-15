Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz skated Thursday as he continues to recover from an undisclosed injury, but head coach Craig Berube doesn’t seem optimistic about him returning for Game 6 against the Florida Panthers.

“I doubt it,” Berube said when asked if Stolarz would travel to Sunrise, Fla., for Friday’s game.

According to TSN's Mark Masters, Stolarz left the ice after just over 30 minutes. He took part in a workout with the team's black aces, which Masters notes is a sign of progress following his solo workouts.

Stolarz has been out since Game 1 of the second-round series after vomiting on the Leafs bench midway through the second period. Stolarz took a shot off the mask earlier in the game as well as a forearm to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. He went to the hospital after throwing up during a stoppage in play, but was at the team’s facility and doing better the following day according to his Leafs teammates.

He skated before practice on Tuesday as well but remains without a clear return timeline.

Joseph Woll took over in net following Stolarz’s departure and has a save percentage of .877 during the series, allowing a total of 18 goals on 146 shots.

Woll helped the Leafs take a 2-0 series lead but the Panthers have won three straight since as they now lead 3-2 in the series. Woll was pulled in favour of backup Matt Murray after allowing five goals on 20 shots during Wednesday’s lopsided 6-1 loss in Game 5 at home.

The Panthers can advance to their third straight Eastern Conference Final with a victory Friday night.