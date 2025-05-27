Ian Laperriere is rejoining the Philadelphia Flyers' front office, the team announced on Tuesday.

Laperriere returns after four seasons as the head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

The 51-year-old Laperriere will be an advisor to general manager Daniel Briere and president Keith Jones.

"I want to thank Ian for his tireless work in Lehigh Valley for the last four seasons," Briere said in a statement. "He not only led the Phantoms in a return to the playoffs, but provided crucial development to several of our prospects. I am excited to welcome him back to the Flyers so he can continue to provide his insight in helping our team as we enter the next phase of the rebuild."

A native of Montreal, Laperriere initially joined the Flyers' front office in 2012 as his playing career ended when he was named director of player development. The following season Laperriere also took an assistant coaching role.

He joined the Phantoms in the summer of 2021. In four seasons behind the bench, the team made the playoffs on three occasions. This spring, the team was eliminated in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs by the Hershey Bears. He amassed a record of 134-120-38 over his tenure.

As a player, Laperriere appeared in 1,083 contests over 16 seasons from 1994 to 2010 with the Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.