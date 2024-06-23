Defenceman Ian Mitchell has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Boston Bruins worth $775,000, the team announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old blue liner played in 13 contests for the Bruins this past season, recording two assists, 11 shots on goal, and 13 blocked shots in limited ice time at the NHL level .

He spent most of the year in Providence with the Bruins' AHL affiliate, posting six goals and 24 points in 42 games.

Mitchell was selected as the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, registering four goals and 12 assists in 82 games played across three seasons for the organization.