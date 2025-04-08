Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

It appears the struggling Panthers could be getting some reinforcements backs for their important divisional clash against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Captain Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Gustav Forsling, Nico Sturm and Dmitry Kulikov all took part in Florida's morning skate after missing Sunday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the team's fourth in a row.

TSN's Mark Masters notes that Bennett and Strum did not take part in line rushes, but says Barkov, Reinhart and Forsling are "trending toward" playing against the Leafs.

The Stanley Cup champion Panthers currently sit third in the Atlantic, six points behind the first-place Leafs and two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs' region can watch Toronto take on Florida tonight at 6:30pm ET on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.