Ice Chip: Panthers' Bennett likely out for regular season

It appears the struggling Panthers could be getting some reinforcements backs for their important divisional clash against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Captain Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Gustav Forsling, Nico Sturm and Dmitry Kulikov all took part in Florida's morning skate after missing Sunday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the team's fourth in a row.

TSN's Mark Masters notes that Bennett and Strum did not take part in line rushes, but head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Barkov, Reinhart and Forsling will be in the lineup following the skate.

Maurice added that Bennett is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with his upper-body injury, but will be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 28-year-old has 25 goals and 25 assists over 74 games this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net.

The Stanley Cup champion Panthers currently sit third in the Atlantic, six points behind the first-place Leafs and two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Tyler Thorpe has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract. He will be on an AHL professional tryout for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old had 27 goals and 25 assists over 68 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants this season.

Montreal selected Thorpe in the fifth-round of the 2024 NHL Draft.