Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

It appears Brady Tkachuk will miss a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday as the captain did not attend Tuesday's morning skate ahead of their game in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

Tkachuk, who has an upper-body injury, has 29 goals and 26 assists over 71 games this season and is on the verge of the postseason for the first since being drafted by the franchise fourth overall in 2018.

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Ottawa Senators can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Jackets on Tuesday night.

Anton Forsberg will get the start in net for the Sens. The 32-year-old Swede stopped all 39 shots against the Florida Panthers in his last start on April 5.

Forward Nick Cousins, out since Jan. 25 following knee surgery, skated with his teammates in a non-contract jersey.

Viewers in the Sens region can watch the game LIVE on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

It appears the struggling Panthers could be getting some reinforcements backs for their important divisional clash against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Captain Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Gustav Forsling, Nico Sturm and Dmitry Kulikov all took part in Florida's morning skate after missing Sunday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the team's fourth in a row.

TSN's Mark Masters notes that Bennett and Strum did not take part in line rushes, but head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Barkov, Reinhart and Forsling will be in the lineup following the skate. Sturm is expected to return against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Maurice added that Bennett is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season to rest his upper-body injury, but will be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 28-year-old has 25 goals and 25 assists over 74 games this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net.

The Stanley Cup champion Panthers currently sit third in the Atlantic, six points behind the first-place Leafs and two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs' region can watch Toronto take on Florida tonight at 6:30pm ET on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll is the projected starter in net against the Panthers.

The 26-year-old American has posted a 25-13-1 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - David Alter, The Hockey News

F

Knies-Matthews-Marner

McMann-Tavares-Nylander

Laughton-Domi-Jarnkrok

Lorentz-Holmberg-Robertson

D

Rielly-Carlo

OEL-Tanev

Benoit-Myers

G

Woll

Stolarz

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Tyler Thorpe has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract. He will be on an AHL professional tryout for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old had 27 goals and 25 assists over 68 games with the WHL's Vancouver Giants this season.

Montreal selected Thorpe in the fifth-round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Goalie Samuel Montembeault will start on Tuesday against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been reassigned to the Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old has three goals and three assists over 24 games in his rookie season with the Canucks.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Noah Philp has been recalled from the AHL on an emergency basis.

The 26-year-old has two assists in 12 games with the Oilers this season, his rookie campaign in the NHL.

Seattle Kraken

Goalie Victor Ostman has been recalled from the minors on an emergency basis.

Forward Ryan Winterton has also been recalled.