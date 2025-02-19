Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Adam Lowry was a full participant in Jets practice Wednesday wearing a regular jersey, reports TSN's John Lu.

The Jets captain participated in battle drills Wednesday and is assessing his conditioning before a decision is made, most likely on Friday, on whether he will play on Saturday against the Blues in St. Louis.

Lowry has been out since Jan. 20 because of an upper-body injury. He skated in a red non-contact jersey on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 48 games so far this season while averaging 15:24 of ice time per game. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 22.

Meanwhile, Jets stars Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey are expected to chat with head coach Scott Arneil and potentially join Winnipeg Friday in St. Louis following Thursday night's 4 Nations Face-Off final. Lu notes that with Hellebuyck starting Thursday night's final, he will likely not start on Saturday when the Jets resume their regular season slate.

Lu also reports that centre Morgan Barron was delayed returning to Winnipeg from Halifax due to weather. He skated on his own Wednesday and continues to be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, having not played since Jan. 28 against the Montreal Canadiens.

He has five goals and three assists for eight points in 52 games so far this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Pacioretty "tweaked something" before Maple Leafs practice Wednesday, head coach Craig Berube told reporters.

Berube said he did not think it was serious but did not have a specific update.

"He tweaked something right when he went out. I don't have any definite answers on him. I don't think it's serious, but we'll just have to see," Berube said via Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.

The 36-year-old has five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 games so far this season, his first with Toronto. He played 12:13 in Toronto's final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, registering two shots on goal and three hits.

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Quinn Hughes shed his non-contact jersey as he once again skated with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Hughes was put on standby by Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Tuesday after Charlie McAvoy was ruled out, but it remains unclear whether Hughes will travel to Boston. United States head coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that general manager is still "working through" bringing Hughes to the team.

Under the rules that saw Thomas Harley join Team Canada earlier in the tournament, Hughes is not eligible to play unless there is an additional injury on defence.

Hughes, who has been sidelined since Jan. 31, could make his Canucks return on Saturday when the team takes on the Vegas Golden Knights on the road.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin said via team reporter Wes Crosby that he will "100 per cent" return Saturday as the Penguins resume their record season schedule against the Washington Capitals.

Malkin has been out since Jan. 25 because of a lower-body injury.

He has nine goals and 25 assists in 47 games so far this season for the Penguins, his 19th in Pittsburgh.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot was not on the ice for Ottawa's skate Wednesday morning, reports Postmedia Bruce Garrioch.

Chabot departed Tuesday's session after slamming into the glass.

Forwards Shane Pinto and Josh Norris were also absent from Wednesday's session, according to Garrioch. Defenceman Jake Sanderson and forward Brady Tkachuk were also missing because of their respective national team duties, but goaltender Linus Ullmark was back on the ice in Ottawa.

The 28-year-old Chabot hadn't missed any time leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break, playing 25:35 in the Sens' last game on Feb. 8.

He has four goals and 23 assists for 27 points in 55 games so far this season.

Here were the Senators' lines Wednesday morning courtesy of TSN 1200 Ottawa:

Highmore-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Greig-Batherson

Reinhardt-Gaudette-Amadio

Gregor-Ostapchuk-(Sexton)

Matinpalo-Zub

Kleven-Hamonic

JBD-Jensen

Ullmark

Forsberg

Calgary Flames

Defencemen Yan Kuznetsov and Ilya Solovyov have been recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, it was announced Wednesday.

Kuznetsov has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 49 AHL games this season. Solovyov has appeared in one game with the Flames this year and has 21 points in 43 games with the Wranglers.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Kirill Marchenko was back on the ice Wednesday morning wearing a protective device on his helmet as he continues to recover from a broken jaw.

Marchenko has surgery on Feb. 3 and was ruled out indefinitely.

He had 21 goals and 34 assists for 55 points in 53 games prior to the injury. He was also a league-best plus-31.

Columbus will resume their regular season schedule at home Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have loaned defenceman David Reinbacher to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced Wednesday.

The No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 draft has yet to play a game at the NHL level, but had two goals and three assists for five points in 11 AHL games last year. He has been sidelined this season after having knee surgery in October.

Meanwhile, forward Josh Anderson took his second consecutive therapy day.

He has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 56 games so far this season for Montreal.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom joined the Devils for the early portion of their morning skate Wednesday, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Stein noted Markstrom would not take part in the full session, but be present for the first few drills as part of his scheduled rehab process. Stein later reported Markstrom left the session after about 15 minutes.

Markstrom has not played since Jan. 22 as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. He was moved to the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has a .912 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average in 36 games for the Devils this season, his first with New Jersey.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled veteran forward Travis Boyd from the AHL's Iowa Wild as a practice player, it was announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has zero points in three NHL games this season. He also has 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 39 AHL games in 2024-25.