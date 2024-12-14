Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Alex Ovechkin joined a the team for a pre-practice skills session with assistant coach Kenny McCudden, the next step in his rehab from a fractured fibula.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said last week that the next step in the captain's rehab will be to join the team for the non-competitive drills in practice.

Ovechkin was originally given a four-to-six week timeframe for his return after sustaining the injury on Nov. 18

The 6-foot-3 winger was on a tear prior to the injury, recording 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games and is 26 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

New York Islanders

Forward Bo Horvat is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

The 29-year-old played 16:55 and scored a goal in Thursday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He has eight goals and 14 assists in 31 games this season.