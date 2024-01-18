Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Forward Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues, head coach Spencer Carbery said via NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

He has missed Washington's last three games. Carbery added that Ovechkin has made progress in his recovery.

Both Beck Malenstyn (personal reasons) and Joel Edmundson (unspecified injury) are questionable for Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, defenceman Rasmus Sandin (upper-body) skated in a regular jersey Thursday and forward Sonny Milano remained in a non-contact jersey.

Sandin has not played since Jan. 3 and Milano has been out since Dec. 10.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have placed defenceman Brendan Smith on the injured reserve list retroactive to Jan. 15, it was announced Thursday.

The team also said they have recalled defenceman Santeri Hatakka from the AHL's Utica Comets.

Hatakka has not yet played in the NHL this season but and has nine points in 22 AHL games.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have placed defenceman Dennis Gilbert on the injured reserve list retroactive to Jan. 4.

Gilbert, 27, has one goal and six assists in 28 NHL games so far this season.

The Flames have also recalled forward Adam Klapka from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old right winger Klapka has 10 goals and 21 points in 33 AHL games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Josh Norris is skated at Thursday's optional in a non-contact jersey, reports Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

He has skated off and on this week as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. He has not played since Jan. 9.

Norris, 24, has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo was in the starter's net ahead of their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned defenceman Brogan Rafferty to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, it was announced Thursday.

Rafferty has not yet appeared in an NHL game this season and has one goal and 13 points in 33 AHL games.