Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Forward Aliaksei Protas is a possibility to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Spencer Carbery.

Protas, 24, missed the first two games of the series with a foot injury that that also caused him to miss the last six games of the regular season.

The 6-foot-6 centre had been skating with the team in a regular practice sweater.

Protas was a key offensive force for the Capitals this season, recording 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games.

Forward Patrik Laine was the only member of the Canadiens missing from their morning skate prior to Game 3 of their first-round matchup with the Washington Capitals with a maintenance day.

Laine, 27, only played 10:10 during the Candiens' 3-1 loss in Game 2 after he was benched for the third period by head coach Martin St. Louis.

The 6-foot-4 winger has an assist in the series while averaging 11:42 of ice time with a minus-2 rating.

Laine recorded 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games during his first season with the Canadiens.

Washington has a 2-0 series advantage over Montreal with the series shifting to the Bell Centre for Game 3 on Friday.

Edmonton Oilers

Calvin Pickard was in the Oilers' starting net during the team's morning skate on Friday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Stuart Skinner was in during the Oilers' losses in Games 1 and 2 to the Los Angeles Kings, recording a 6.11 goals-against average and .810 save percentage.

Pickard appeared in 36 games with the Oilers this season, going 22-10-1 with a .900 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.

The Oilers used these lines during their morning skate:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Podkolzin - Nugent-Hopkins - Arvidsson

Kane - Henrique - Brown

Perry - Janmark - Frederic

Nurse - Emberson

Walman - Kulak

Klingberg - Bouchard

Pickard

New Jersey Devils

Head coach Sheldon Keefe is "optimistic" that defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler will be in the lineup in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday,

Siegenthaler, 27, has been out of the lineup since Feb. 4 with a lower-body injury and needed a procedure done in order to help correct the injury,

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman had two goals and nine points in 55 games this season while averaging 19:36 of ice time with a plus-9 rating.

Additionally, Keefe confirmed that defencemen Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes will not be available to the Devils in Game 3.

Hughes and Dillon also missed the Devils' 3-1 Game 2 loss to the Hurricanes with undisclosed injuries.

Hughes last appeared in Game 1 where he had two shots on 22:20 of ice time with a minus-1 rating.

He recorded seven goals and 44 points in 71 games in the regular season while averaging 21:09 of ice time.

Dillon skated 8:53 of ice time in Game 1 without recording a shot.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman appeared in all 82 games this season, recording two goals and 16 points while averaging 18:35 of ice time with a plus-8 rating.

Carolina holds a 2-0 series advantage over the Devils with the series shifting to the Prudential Center in New Jersey for Game 3 on Friday.

The Devils used these lines during Friday's morning skate:

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was given the morning off but is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday.

Andersen, 35, is 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average with a .960 save percentage after two postseason games.

The 6-foot-4 netminder appeared in 22 games this season, going 13-8-1 with a .250 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning used these lines during Friday's practice: