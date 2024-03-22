Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

No. 2 overall pick Leo Carlsson left Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period after a knee-on-knee collision and did not return.

The 19-year-old Swede collided with Alex Vlasic while cutting across the ice and needed help to get to the dressing room. Vlasic was not penalized on the play and Ducks head coach Greg Cronin said via The Athletic's Eric Stephens he felt there was "no intent at all" from the Blackhawks' defenceman.

Leo Carlsson was hobbling as he left the Ducks dressing room but did stop to sign autographs for a small group. No update yet on status. Greg Cronin said there was "no intent at all" from Alex Vlasic. Looked accidental. "The kid didn't try to. It was just two people collided." — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) March 22, 2024

Cronin did not have an update on Carlsson after the game, a 4-0 Anaheim victory.

Carlsson has already missed 20 games due to an MCL sprain and concussion. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 43 games so far this season.

The Senators have recalled forward Angus Crookshank from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Friday morning.

Forward Zack Ostapchuk was assigned to Belleville in a corresponding move.

The 24-year-old Crookshank has one goal and one assist in seven NHL games this season and 24 goals and 22 assists in 50 AHL games.

Ostapchuk, 20, does not have a point in six NHL games in 2023-24. He has 13 goals and nine assists in 56 games with Belleville.



Washington Capitals

With winger Tom Wilson suspended until his hearing with the department of player safety, the Capitals recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Friday.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/w5SxPFLdkg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2024

Phillips, 25, has one goal and five points in 30 games this season with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. He was claimed off waivers by the Penguins in February before being reclaimed by the Capitals in March.

Meanwhile, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports injured forward T.J. Oshie worked with the power play unit Friday, which is a positive sign with regards to his return. Gulitti adds Washington did not do any line rushes Friday.

Oshie worked with first PP unit this morning, so that's a positive sign for him possibly playing.



Capitals did not do line rushes during their morning skate, so no clues from there.



Protas and Oshie each had conversations with athletic trainer Jason Serbus on the bench. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 22, 2024

Oshie missed Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury.

He has 11 goals and eight assists in 43 games so far this season.