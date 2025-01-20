Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz and forward Calle Jarnkrok both skated Monday prior to the full team's morning skate as they try to work themselves back from their respective injuries.

Stolarz, 31, hasn't played since Dec. 12 as he works to get himself back in the lineup from a knee injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger told TSN1050's First Up on Friday that the team is hopeful he'll return before the end of January, but wouldn't be concerned if it ended up being in early February.

Stolarz was phenomenal for the Maple Leafs at the beginning off the season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.

Jarnkrok hasn't played this season after undergoing groin and sports hernia surgery in November and was given a month-to-month timeline.

"He's a ways away, but he's progressing in the right direction," head coach Craig Berube said after the team's optional skate on Jan.14 . "He's skating a little bit now, which is a good sign. We'll see how it goes here in the next two weeks and then we'd have more of a definitive timeline."

The 6-foot centre is on the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Jarnkrok was limited to 52 games last year and recorded 10 goals and 21 points.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes assigned defenceman Ty Smith to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Monday.

Smith, 24, has a goal and two points in eight games with the Hurricanes this season while averaging 13:40 of ice time.

He also has three goals and 10 points in 13 games with the Wolves this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils assigned forward Brian Halonen and defenceman Colton White to the AHL's Utica Comets on Monday.

Halonen appeared in one game for the Devils, a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, where he had a minus-1 rating with 11:35 of ice time.

The 6-foot winger has 13 goals and 21 points in 31 games with the Comets this season.

White, 27, has a goal and 11 points in 26 games in the AHL this season.