Ice Chips: Stolarz expected to start for Leafs vs. Caps
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start in between the pipes on Friday night when the Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena.
Maple Leafs' Practice Lines, Mark Masters, TSN
F
Knies - Matthews - Marner
Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander
Robertson - Minten - Lorentz
Grebenkin - Dewar - Reaves
Domi, Pacioretty
D
Ekman-Larsson - Tanev
Rielly - Myers
Benoit - Timmins
McCabe, Rifai
G
Stolarz in starter’s net
Woll
The 30-year-old Stolarz is putting together a strong first season in Toronto, posting a 2.23 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage over 14 games with the Maple Leafs.
Stolarz is signed to a two-year, $5 million contract.