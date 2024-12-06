Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start in between the pipes on Friday night when the Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines, Mark Masters, TSN

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Minten - Lorentz

Grebenkin - Dewar - Reaves

Domi, Pacioretty

D

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

McCabe, Rifai

G

Stolarz in starter’s net

Woll

The 30-year-old Stolarz is putting together a strong first season in Toronto, posting a 2.23 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage over 14 games with the Maple Leafs.

Stolarz is signed to a two-year, $5 million contract.