Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig and defenceman Nick Jensen were not on the ice to begin practice on Tuesday morning, reports The Athletic's Julian Mackenzie.

Greig was doing stretches off-ice while Jensen was on the ice for a few moments, not with the main group.

Veteran Travis Hamonic appears to be drawing into the lineup for Game 2, skating on a pair with Thomas Chabot.

Lines from the Sens morning skate:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Zetterlund-Pinto-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-Highmore

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert

Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was back in net at the team's optional skate on Tuesday after resting on Monday.

He left the ice after going through his usual starter's routine and appears ready to start Game 2, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Stolarz made 31 saves in the 6-2 win, but was run into by Senators forward Ridly Greig in the third period. The 31-year-old, who went 21-8-3 in the regular season, missed time earlier in the year with a knee injury.

Earlier, Greig had a major penalty for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward John Tavares in the face reduced to a minor penalty upon review.

"It’s definitely annoying," Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies said of Greig's actions. "We’re going to play hard on him & not make it easy for him the rest of the way."

Game 2 between the Leafs and Sens is scheduled for tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

New Jersey Devils

Devils defencemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon were not on the ice at morning skate and head coach Sheldon Keefe says neither player will play tonight in Game 2.

Dillon, 34, left Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury midway through the second period.

Hughes, 21, played 22:20 in Game 1.

Forward Cody Glass will play tonight after he was struck by Devils' G Jacob Markstrom's stick in front of the net in Game 1.

Washington Capitals

Caps head coach Spencer Carbery says Alex Alexeyev should be good to go Wednesday for Game 2 after taking a stick to the face from Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans, according to Caps report Bailey Johnson.

The defenceman got dental work done late Monday but there is no lingering concern about his ability to play the rest of the series.

Forward Aliaksei Protas once again skated by himself on Tuesday morning with strength coach Zack Leddon. He did not suit up for Game 1.

Capitals defenceman Martin Fehervary will not play in the postseason after undergoing meniscus surgery on Monday, the team said Tuesday.

Fehervary injured his knee on April 15 while playing against the New York Islanders. The Capitals did not provide a timeline beyond the remainder of the playoffs.

The 25-year-old had five goals and 25 points while playing in 81 games with the Capitals this season, averaging 19 minutes of ice time.