Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg is set to start between the pipes when the Ottawa Senators host the Vegas Golden Knights, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports.

The 31-year-old native Swede has a 10-8 record this season with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Forsberg has won three straight games dating back to Feb. 13 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.