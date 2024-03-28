Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was absent from their morning skate ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

The 26-year-old logged 23:44 minutes of ice time against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night and scored one goal in a 6-3 loss.

Matthews has points in five straight games and 93 on the season with 59 goals.

The former first overall pick in 2016 is in the making of what could be a record year as he is one goal off his career best (60) and 13 points off his most productive season (106 points).

Defenceman Morgan Rielly remained absent as he works his way back from an upper-body injury.

Mitch Marner, who is not expected to play this week, drew into the first line during practice. Likely as an indicator that Matthews will play, Masters notes.

The Senators announced Thursday they have recalled defenceman Tyler Kleven from the Belleville Senators.

Kleven, a 22-year-old Fargo, N.D., native has played in 45 games for the AHL's Senators this season, scoring three goals and netting 17 points.

The University of North Dakota product was drafted by the Senators 44th overall in 2020 and has played 13 career NHL games. Kleven has three assists across those games.