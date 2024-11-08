Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews was not on the ice during the team's optional skate and will miss his second straight game when the team takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, confirmed head coach Craig Berube.

Matthews missed Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.

Additionally, Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start against the Red Wings on Friday.

The 30-year-old goaltender is coming off a 29-save shutout performance against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Stolarz has a 5-2-2 record this season with a 2.12 goals-against average and .928 save percentage

The Red Wings recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday under emergency conditions.

Head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters on Thursday that everyone should be available for their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, but there has been a flu bug going around the Red Wings' locker room, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Husso has a 2-0-1 record with the Griffins after he cleared waivers and was sent down on Oct. 14.

The 6-foot-3 netminder only appeared in one game with the Red Wings this season, a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 where he allowed four goals and 14 shots.

The Avalanche assigned forwards T. J. Tynan and Nikita Prishchepov to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Friday.

Tyanan appeared in four games with the Avalanche this season, averaging 8:24 of ice time.

Prishchepov appeared in three games in the NHL this season and has a plus-1 rating while averaging 9:15 of ice time.