Max Domi and Bobby McMann were both absent from Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Monday, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters afterwards that McMann will not play in the final two games of the season, and that Domi will not play on Tuesday, and is considered 'doubtful' for Wednesday.

Domi was hurt in the Leafs' 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, but played on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Masters also reported that the Leafs skated different lines in practice:

Lines at last Leafs practice of regular season



Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner

Knies - Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Holmberg - Gregor

Dewar - Kampf - Reaves



Rielly - Lyubushkin

Benoit - McCabe

Edmundson - Liljegren

Giordano - Timmins

Brodie



Samsonov

Woll

Jones@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2024

Tyler Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner skated as the top line in practice on Monday. Marner and Matthews have been split up since Marner returned from injury early in April.

Jake McCabe skated on the second defensive pairing after taking a puck to the face against the Red Wings on Saturday.

Matthews sits at 69 goals for the season, and goals in eight straight games (10 over that stretch) have given him a chance to surpass 70 on the year - a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the 1992-93 season.

Toronto's final two games of the season come against playoff teams in the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Calle Jarnkrok, who has been out for several weeks with an injured hand, skated with the Leafs before practice on Monday, and joined the latter half of practice for special teams work. Keefe indicated that Jarnkrok is "not ready to play" and his status for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is uncertain.

Calle Jarnkrok joined the team at the end of the practice for special teams work



Got reps with the PK@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2024

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Nino Niederreiter did not participate in Monday's practice with the Winnipeg Jets, per TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Niederreiter (leg laceration) is not practising with his teammates. Status update following practice. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 15, 2024

Niederreiter, 31, has 18 goals and 33 points in 75 games with the Jets this season. He has not played since April 1, when he suffered a leg laceration against the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers skated some new top-line pairings on Monday, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

McDavid on a line with Henrique and Hyman. Looks to be in based on this.



Draisaitl with RNH and Foegele.



Kane not on the ice. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 15, 2024

Connor McDavid skated alongside Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman, as he looks to get back into game action after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

Evander Kane did not practice for the Oilers.

The Boston Bruins skated the following lines in practice on Monday, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa:

AM lines:



Heinen-Zacha-Pastrnak

Marchand-Coyle-DeBrusk

Lauko-Geekie-Frederic

Maroon-Boqvist-Beecher



Lindholm-McAvoy

Wotherspoon-Carlo

Shattenkirk-Peeke

Grzelcyk-Van Riemsdyk



Swayman

Ullmark — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 15, 2024

The Bruins are one point ahead of the Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division - they have two games remaining, compared to just one for Florida.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to start in net for the Washington Capitals against the Bruins on Monday, per The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir.

Based on the morning skate, McIlrath will replace Jensen tonight vs. BOS. #ALLCAPS — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 15, 2024

Additionally, Dylan McIlrath is expected to replace Nick Jensen in the lineup against Boston.

The Capitals enter play on Monday in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.