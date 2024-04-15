Ice Chips: Maple Leafs' McMann to miss final two games; Domi doubtful
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Domi and Bobby McMann were both absent from Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Monday, per TSN's Mark Masters.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters afterwards that McMann will not play in the final two games of the season, and that Domi will not play on Tuesday, and is considered 'doubtful' for Wednesday.
Domi was hurt in the Leafs' 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, but played on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings.
Masters also reported that the Leafs skated different lines in practice:
Tyler Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner skated as the top line in practice on Monday. Marner and Matthews have been split up since Marner returned from injury early in April.
Jake McCabe skated on the second defensive pairing after taking a puck to the face against the Red Wings on Saturday.
Matthews sits at 69 goals for the season, and goals in eight straight games (10 over that stretch) have given him a chance to surpass 70 on the year - a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the 1992-93 season.
Toronto's final two games of the season come against playoff teams in the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
Calle Jarnkrok, who has been out for several weeks with an injured hand, skated with the Leafs before practice on Monday, and joined the latter half of practice for special teams work. Keefe indicated that Jarnkrok is "not ready to play" and his status for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is uncertain.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Nino Niederreiter did not participate in Monday's practice with the Winnipeg Jets, per TSN's John Lu.
Niederreiter, 31, has 18 goals and 33 points in 75 games with the Jets this season. He has not played since April 1, when he suffered a leg laceration against the Los Angeles Kings.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers skated some new top-line pairings on Monday, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Connor McDavid skated alongside Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman, as he looks to get back into game action after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.
Evander Kane did not practice for the Oilers.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins skated the following lines in practice on Monday, per The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa:
The Bruins are one point ahead of the Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division - they have two games remaining, compared to just one for Florida.
Washington Capitals
Charlie Lindgren is expected to start in net for the Washington Capitals against the Bruins on Monday, per The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir.
Additionally, Dylan McIlrath is expected to replace Nick Jensen in the lineup against Boston.
The Capitals enter play on Monday in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.