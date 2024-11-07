Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the start tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Hellebuyck is 9-1-0 in 10 appearances this season with a .923 save percentage and 2.10 GAA.

He is coming off a 3-0 shutout over Utah on Tuesday.

Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (foot) is now in a regular jersey after being non-contact the last couple days while defenceman Ville Heinola (ankle) is still in a non-contact jersey. Both players are still recovering from injuries suffered before the start of the regular season.

The Jets have won four straight games and are 6-1-0 at home.

Jets lines per TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Miller

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain Auston Matthews is not on the ice for Maple Leafs practice.

Matthews was announced as day-to-day with an upper-body injury on Tuesday and missed the 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs had the day off on Wednesday.

Matthews played in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, recording an assist in 22:12 minutes of ice time.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are back in action Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Lines at Leafs practice per TSN's Mark Masters:

Knies - Domi - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Timmins

Benning - Myers

Stolarz

Woll

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault gets the start tonight against the New Jersey Devils and forward Lucas Condotta draws in.

Montembeault has lost his last three starts. In nine appearances this season, he is 3-5-1 with an .897 save percentage and 3.37 GAA.

Condotta, the captain of the AHL's Laval Rocket, was recalled on Wednesday after the Canadiens assigned forward Oliver Kapanen to Sweden. Condotta has four assists in nine games with Laval this season.

Forward David Perron is on the ice this morning for practice as the Senators prepare to host the New York Islanders tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre.

He has missed the last seven games dealing with a family matter.

Perron has appeared in just five games so far this season, recording zero points while averaging 13:26 minutes of ice time.

He signed a two-year, $8 million contract on July 1.

Also on the ice in regular jerseys are forward Shane Pinto and defenceman Artem Zub.

Pinto has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury. He played on Oct. 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights, logging 17:22 minutes of ice time in a 6-4 loss. In six games this season, he has one goal and two assists.

Zub has not played since suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14. He has skated in three games this season with zero points.

Per Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, Anton Forsberg is expected to get the start tonight. In six appearances this season, he is 3-2-0 with a .910 save percentage and 2.65 GAA.

Lines at Sens practice per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Greig

Giroux-Norris-Batherson

Gregor-Ostapchuk-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Hamonic

Forsberg/Ullmark

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Brayden Point was on the ice for practice today but head coach Jon Cooper says Point will not play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Point was injured on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets and missed Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The 28-year-old has eight goals and 13 points in 12 games this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Anthony Richard will makes his Flyers debut tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning while star rookie Matvei Michkov will sit.

Richard, 27, has four goals and nine points in seven games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.

Michkov had an assist in 13:57 minutes of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The 19-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 13 games this season.

Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov gets the start tonight. Kolosov has appeared in three games for the Flyers this season, going 0-3-0 with an .863 save percentage and 3.93 GAA. He has started the past two games for Philadelphia.

New York Rangers

Head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed that Igor Shesterkin will get the start tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

Starting nine of 11 games for the Rangers this season, Shesterkin is 6-2-1 with a .933 save percentage and 2.23 goals-against average.

The Rangers are fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 8-2-1 with 17 points.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom gets the start tonight at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

Markstrom has appeared in 10 games this season, going 5-4-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. He last started on Nov. 1 against his former team, the Calgary Flames, in a 3-0 loss.

New Jersey acquired the 34-year-old goaltender in the off-season from the Flames, sending a 2025 first-round pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl to Calgary.

The Devils are third in the Metropolitan Division at 8-5-2 with 18 points.