Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Captain Auston Matthews is back on the ice this morning ahead of Game 5 tonight against the Ottawa Senators after missing yesterday's practice due to rest.

Matthews is doing a skills session with player development's Patrick O'Sullivan and Max Domi.

The 27-year-old centre has one goal and four assists through the first four games of the team's first-round series

Matthews scored 33 goals with 78 points in 67 regular season games in 2024-25 as the Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division for the first time in franchise history.

Goaltender Joseph Woll is also on the ice this morning after missing Monday's skate due to illness.

Woll has yet to appear in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

During the regular season, the 26-year-old posted a 27-14-1 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

With the AHL's Marlies season finished, goaltender Dennis Hildeby has joined the Maple Leafs and was on the ice today.

The Maple Leafs have a 3-1 series lead over Ottawa and could punch their ticket to the second round tonight with a win at home.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin (maintenance day) is not on the ice for Capitals practice this morning.

Ovechkin has three goals and one assist through the first four games of the playoffs as the Capitals have a 3-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens.

During the regular season, the 39-year-old winger had 44 goals and 73 points in 65 games, and scored his 895th career NHL goal against the New York Islanders on April to break Wayne Gretzky's previous goals record of 894.

The Capitals host the Canadiens Wednesday night in Game 5 with an opportunity to advance to the second round with a win.