Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was given a maintenance day Monday and did not practice with the team ahead of Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

The 27-year-old has recorded one goal and four assists through the first four games of the series, helping Toronto to a 3-1 lead over Ottawa heading into Game 5.

The San Ramon, Calif. native scored 33 goals and 78 points across 67 regular season games in 2024-25, leading the Maple Leafs to the top spot in the Atlantic Division for the first time in franchise history.

Masters also reports that Joseph Woll joined Matthews on the sidelines for Monday's practice with an illness.

Woll has yet to appear in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs behind Anthony Stolarz, who has posted a 2.29 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage through four games.

The 26-year-old netminder posted a 27-14-1 record during the regular season with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage while working in tandem with Stolarz for the majority of the year.

Following an overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 4, Toronto will look to close out the series Tuesday and advance to the second round for just the second time since the 2004-05 lockout season.

The Leafs rolled out these lines at practice Monday, with David Kampf skating on the top line in place of Matthews.

RIdly Greig was not seen on the ice as the Ottawa Senators began practice Monday, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Greig, 22, briefly left the Sens' Game 4 victory after a hard hit from Leafs' defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson along the boards.

The left winger appeared to be in pain on the bench and headed back down into the locker room before emerging to finish the remainder of the game.

Greig also missed practice ahead of Game 2 last week, but logged 17:51 with one shot on goal before Max Domi potted the overtime winner to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Lethbridge, Alta. native has one goal in four games this series after recording 13 goals and 34 points in 78 regular season games.

Travis Green skated the following lines at practice Monday, with Matthew Highmore filling in for Greig on the third line.

Ottawa will look to save off elimination for a second straight game with Game 5 set to go from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper confirmed that Anthony Cirelli will be in the lineup for Game 4 after missing the team's morning skate on Monday.

The Etobicoke, Ont. native logged just 6:21 of ice time in Game 1 of the series, taking his last shift of the evening halfway through the second period.

He has since played 15:09 and 19:24 in Games 2 and 3, respectively, scoring a goal on Saturday to help Tampa Bay win their first game of the series.

The Lightning rolled out these lines at practice ahead of Game 4.

The Lightning will look to tie the series at 2-2 when they host the Panthers in Game 4 on Monday.

Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon, and Johnathan Kovacavic are set to miss Game 5 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Monday.

The trio all missed Sunday's Game 4 loss, which saw the Hurricanes take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Hughes, 21, has not appeared in the series since Game 1 while dealing with an upper-body injury. He had seven goals and 44 points in 71 regular season games for the Devils this year.

Dillon, like Hughes, has also been out since Game 1 with a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old blueliner played just 8:53 in Game 1 before departing. He tallied two goals and 14 assists while appearing in all 82 regular-season games.

Kovacevic logged just six minutes in Game 3 before sustaining an undisclosed injury. He had one goal and 17 points in 81 contests during the regular season.

The Devils will try to extend their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a road matchup against the Hurricanes in a must-win Game 5 on Tuesday.