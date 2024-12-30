Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Captain Auston Matthews returned to Maple Leafs' practice on Monday after missing time with an upper-body injury, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Matthews, 27, missed the team's last four games after reaggravating an upper-body injury that cost him nine-games earlier in the season.

However, head coach Craig Berube confirmed to reporters that Matthews will not be available when his team takes on the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 star centre has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season.

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed Monday's practice with an illness.

The 33-year-old left-shot defenceman joined the team on a four-year, $14 million deal in the off-season and has a goal and 13 points in 37 games this season.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies on Monday and sent Matt Murray to the AHL club.

The move comes after Murray allowed four goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He is 1-1-0 with the Maple Leafs this season with a .879 save percentage and a 3.54 goals-against average after not playing in the NHL last season.

The Maple Leafs also swapped the two goaltenders over the NHL's holiday break before bringing Murray back up. Hildeby has not played with the Maple Leafs since allowing three goals on 27 shots in a win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 15. The 23-year-old netminder has a 2-1-0 record at the NHL level this season with a .875 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA.

The Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders on Tuesday in their final game of 2024.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during practice, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Dylan Samberg participated in the Jets' morning skate on Monday in a non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Samberg, 25, has been out since the Jets' 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Nov. 23 with a lower-body injury and has missed the team's last 16 games.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman has three goals, six points, and a plus-12 rating in 21 games this season while averaging 20:17 of ice time.

Additionally, Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Monday against the Nashville Predators.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 23-5-1 record this season with a .928 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average.

The Jets are projected to use these lines against the Predators:

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have placed forward Jack Drury on injured reserve on Monday and recalled defenceman Riley Stillman from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Drury underwent hand surgery on Dec. 13 and was expected to be out "a few weeks" according to general manager Eric Tulsky.

The 5-foot-11 centre has three goals and nine points in 28 games this season.

Stillman, 26, has a goal and four points in nine games with the Wolves this season.

Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere missed Monday's practice with an upper-body injury and could miss significant time, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Brind'Amour told reporters after practice that Gostisbehere's timeframe is not day-to-today and will be out for "a while"

The 5-foot-11 left shot defenceman skated 15:51 during Hurricanes' 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday and missed Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.

Gostisbehere, 31, joined the Hurricanes on a three-year $9.6 million deal in the off-season and has six goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net on Monday when the Panthers take on the New York Rangers.

The 36-year-old netminder has a 16-7-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. this season.

Defenceman Niko Mikkola participated in Monday's morning skate but will not play against the Rangers on Monday.

Mikkola, 28, missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman has four goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild assigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Monday.

Gaunce, 30, appeared in four games with the Wild this season and has a minus-3 rating while averaging 9:59 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 centre has eight goals and 14 points in 21 games in the AHL this season