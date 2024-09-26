Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Superstar Auston Matthews, who departed early from Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday, participated in Thursday's optional skate but will not play in their preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 2022 Hart Trophy winner left with what was described by head coach Craig Berube as an "upper-body issue," but the coach added that the issue is not considered serious.

Matthews, 27, recorded 69 points and 107 points 81 games last season and added a goal and four points in five playoff games.

The 6-foot-3 centre was named the 26th captain in Maple Leafs history on Aug. 14, taking over from teammate John Tavares

Prospect Easton Cowan will participate in his third straight preseason game on Thursday.

Cowan, 19, did not record a point in his previous two games against the Ottawa Senators.

Drafted 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2023, Cowan was the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player after recording 24 goals and 96 points with the London Knights.

Forward Steven Lorentz will make his Maple Leafs preseason debut against the Canadiens on Thursday.

The 28-year-old centre signed a player tryout with the agreement on Sept. 3 but missed some time early in training camp with an upper-body injury.

Lorentz was a member of the Florida Panthers last season, helping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Linus Ullmark is expected to make his preseason debut with the Senators as they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Ullmark was acquired by the Senators in June from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a draft pick.

The 31-year-old netminder had a 22-10-7 record last season with a 2.57 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with the Bruins while sharing the net with Jeremy Swayman.

Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy and WIlliam M. Jennings Trophy in 2023 after putting up a 40-6-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and 938 save percentage.

Goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov appears to be headed back to North America from his native Belarus, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Kolosov, 22, was drafted 78th overall by the Flyers in the 2021 draft and appeared in two games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms before being loaned to the KHL's Minsk Dynamo.

The 6-foot netminder had a 22-21-3 record in Misky with a 2.39 goals-against average and .907 save percentage last season.

Flyers general manager Daniel Brière told reporters last week that Kolosov wants a guaranteed spot in the NHL before agreeing to come back to North America.

"We agreed last year to loan him back for one year because he wanted to stay home," Brière said. "But at some point, you sign a contract and we want him here and we want him to start integrating himself into the game the way it's played in North America.

"We can still hope he shows up at some point if he wants to play hockey," Brière said. "We hope that he changes his mind and decides to come, but it's not looking like it at this point."