Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Auston Matthews and defenceman T.J. Brodie are expected back in the lineup when the Maple Leafs take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says that both T.J Brodie & Auston Matthews will play against the Rangers tonight. #Leafs — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 19, 2023

Matthews and Brodie both missed Saturday's 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins due to illness.

Brodie, 33, has six assists in 27 games this season.

Matthews, 26, is tied for the league lead with 23 goals to go along with his 35 points in 27 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Damon Severson travelled with the club and participated in the team's morning skate prior to their game against the Buffalo Sabres, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

#CBJ defenseman Damon Severson, who is on injured reserve with an oblique injury, is here in Buffalo and on the ice for the team’s morning skate. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 19, 2023

Severson, 29, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 19 with an oblique injury.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has three goals and eight points in 19 games this season.

Severson signed an eight-year, $50 million deal with the Blue Jackets in the off-season.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Klim Kostin was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the Red Wings' 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled center Austin Czarnik from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.



Additionally, the #RedWings have placed forward Klim Kostin on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/XvUCK58rZS — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 19, 2023

Kostin, 24, sustained an upper-body injury after colliding with Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas in the second period.

The 6-foot-4 centre had just returned to the line up two days earlier after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

Kostin has two goals and three points in 23 games this season after signing a two-year, $4 million deal with the Red Wings in the off-season.

The Red Wings recalled forward Austin Czarnik from the AHL's Grand Raids Griffins in a corresponding move.