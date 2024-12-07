Colorado Avalanche

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche centre Ross Colton says he will be making his return to the lineup Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings after being sidelined since Oct. 28 with a broken foot.

Colton, 28, has eight goals and one assist in 10 games this season.

The Avalanche enter tonight's matchup fourth in the Central Division with a record of 14-13-0.

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start in net for the Ottawa Senators as they host the Nashville Predators.

The 31-year-old netminder is 6-7-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .891 save percentage so far in 2024-25.

The Senators have a record of 11-12-2 and are aiming for their second consecutive win.