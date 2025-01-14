Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled forward Matt Poitras and defenceman Michael Callahan from the AHL's Providence Bruins after placing forward Mark Kastelic and defenceman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve and defenceman Hampus Lindholm on long-term injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

McAvoy is out with an undisclosed injury after skating 21:54 with an assist during the Bruins' 4-3 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman has five goals and 20 points in 45 games while averaging 23:41 of ice time.

Kastelic has missed the team's 4-3 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

The 6-foot-4 centre was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the off-season and has four goals and 12 points in 43 games this season.

Lindholm has been out since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury and was given a week-to-week timeframe.

The 30-year-old defenceman has three goals and seven points in 17 games this season while averaging 20:51 of ice time.

Poitras has appeared in 14 games this season in Boston, recording a goal and four points. He also has eight goals and 20 points in the AHL this season.

Callahan has a goal and six points in 35 games in the AHL this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Calle Jarnkrok is still "a ways away" from returning to the lineup, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Jarnkrok, 33, hasn't played this season while he is recovering from a groin and hernia surgery in November. He is considered month-to-month for a return.

"He's aways away, but he's progressing in the right direction," Berube said after the team's option skate on Tuesday. "He's skating a little bit now, which is a good sign. We'll see how it goes here in the next two weeks and then we'd have more of a definitive timeline."

The 6-foot centre is on the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Jarnkrok was limited to 52 games last year and recorded 10 goals and 21 points.

Drafted 41st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Jarnkrok has 136 goals and 301 points in 699 career games split between the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Travis Green missed Tuesday's morning skate but is expected to play against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, according to head coach Travis Green.

Jensen, 34, skated 19:51 and recorded an assist during the Senators' 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The 6-foot defenceman has two goals and 16 points in 42 games this season while averaging 20:56 of ice time.

Green also confirmed that Leevi Merilainen will get his third straight start against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Merilainen, 22 has won three of his last four starts and has a 4-2-0 record this season with a .913 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.

The Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate:

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Colin Miller participated in the team's morning skate in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday.

Miller, 32, missed the last three games after sustaining a fracture in his larynx and is expected to miss at least two weeks.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman has two goals and eight points in 34 games while averaging 13:58 of ice time.

The Jets are projected to use these lines for their game against the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN's John Lu:

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Frederik Andersen on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Andersen has been out since Oct. 26 after undergoing knee surgery in November and was originally given an 8-to-12 week timeline for his return.

The 35-year-old netminder had begun skating earlier in the month but general manager Eric Tulsky says there is no change to his timetable for a return.

"Andersen has been working hard on his rehabilitation and remains on track to play soon," Tulsky said after the move.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender appeared in four games this season, going 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

The move opened up a roster spot to allow the Hurricanes to recall defenceman Ty Smith on Tuesday from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Smith was acquired before last season's trade deadline, along with forward Jake Guentzel, from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 24-year-old left-shot defenceman appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this season, recording a goal and two points while averaging 13:40 of ice time.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Michael Bunting will be available on Tuesday when the Penguins take on the Seattle Kraken while Evgeni Malkin is considered to be a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Bunting, 29, missed Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after getting into an accident outside the arena prior to game-time.

The 6-foot winger was deemed to be OK but was not available for the game.

Bunting has 13 goals and 25 points in 43 games this season.

Malkin, 38, has been out the last four games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-5 centre has eight goals and 32 points in 41 games this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Calgary Flames, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic:

Detroit Red Wings

Ville Husso will get the start in net on Tuesday when the Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks, according to head coach Todd McLellan.

Husso has a 1-4-2 record this season with a .877 save percentage and 3.47 goals-against average in eight appearances this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Daniil Tarasov is expected to start in net against the Philadelphia Flyers after returning from his AHL conditioning stint, according to head coach Dean Evason.

Tarasov, 25, was assigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters for a conditioning stint after only appearing in two games in the month of December.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 3-6-1 record with a 4.23 goals-against average and .857 save percentage.