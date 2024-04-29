Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Captain Brad Marchand and forward Danton Heinen are both absent from practice (maintenance days) as the team prepares for Game 5 tomorrow against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Marchand, 35, has three goals and eight points through the first four games of the series to lead the team in scoring. He had a goal and an assist in Game 3 in 21:22 minutes of ice time.

Heinen has one assist in four games.

Per head coach Jim Montgomery, defenceman Derek Forbort and forward Justin Brazeau are looking like they could be options for Game 5 as both players skated today.

The Bruins have a 3-1 series lead over the Maple Leafs and can eliminate them on Tuesday.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky gets the net tonight in Game 5, per Florida head coach Paul Maurice.

The Panthers have a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning and look to eliminate their rival at home.

Bobrovsky, 35, has an .874 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average through four games in the playoffs. Tampa Bay won Game 4 on Saturday 6-3 to stave off elimination.

Bobrovsky was named one of the three nominees for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender Monday morning.

New York Islanders

Head coach Patrick Roy confirms that Semyon Varlamov will get the start in net Tuesday night for Game 5.

The 36-year-old made 44 saves in Game 4 to help the Islanders stave off elimination against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Varlamov has appeared in all four playoff games for the Islanders, recording a .930 save percentage and 2.08 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes have a 3-1 series lead.

Roy adds that forward Matt Martin remains day to day. He will travel with the team to Carolina for Game 5 but will not play.

He says no decision has been made about who will skate with Kyle MacLean and Cal Clutterbuck but Simon Holmstrom skated with them at practice this morning.