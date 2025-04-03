Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk was not at the team's morning skate ahead of hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning and will not play tonight. He is listed as day-to-day.

The Sens captain missed Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo due to an upper-body injury he sustained after taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Ryan Graves in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss.

Tkachuk has 29 goals and 55 points in 71 games this season.

Forward Nick Cousins practiced with the team Thursday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since injuring his knee on Jan 25. He was initially expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Zetterlund-Stutzle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Gaudette-Crookshank

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert

Ullmark/Forsberg

Calgary Flames

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson (maintenance) and Aydar Suniev (off-ice workout) will not participate in Thursday's morning skate.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblatt from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The 23-year-old has 14 goals and 37 points in 61 AHL games.