Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will return to the Sens' lineup on Thursday for their season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes, per The Athletic's Julian McKenzie.

Tkachuk told reporters after practice that he will play and that there's "no issues, no problems."

Tkachuk has not played since March 30 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as he continues to nurse an upper-body injury.

“We’ll see Thursday,” said head coach Travis Green earlier this week on the status of Tkachuk. “We weigh every decision on who’s going to play and who’s not going to play and Brady’s no different so we’ll see Thursday if he plays or not.”

Green said he had no issue if Tkachuk didn’t get a game in before the opening-round playoff series starts, which is expected to be Sunday in Toronto.

The Senators have been giving different players a game off in preparation for the post-season battles, but for those still in the lineup the intensity and preparation remain the same.

“You want to win them all,” said Tim Stutzle. “Like I said before, we want to go into the playoffs with a good feeling.”

The Senators are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, having claimed the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

While Ottawa has won five straight games against them, Toronto is favoured to win the series, going off at -172 to advance, per FanDuel, and the Senators opened at +142.

The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2004.

The Senators skated the following lines in practice Thursday ahead of their season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-Zetterlund



Sanderson-Jensen

Chabot-Zub

Kleven-Matinpalo

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson participated in the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice on Thursday ahead of their season finale against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ekman-Larsson has not played since April 11 after suffering an upper-body injury.

Joseph Woll practiced in the starter's net on Thursday and is expected to start for Toronto in the season finale.

Toronto has already clinched the Atlantic Division title and will face the Senators in the first round of the playoffs.

The Vancouver Canucks reassigned a host of players to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Thursday, general manager Patrik Allvin announced.

Defencemen Kirill Kudryavtsev and Victor Mancini, forwards Aatu Räty, Linus Karlsson, Max Sasson and Ty Mueller and goaltender Nikita Tolopilo were all reassigned to Abbotsford.

Of the group, Aatu Raty played the most significant role for the Canucks, whose playoff hopes faded down the stretch.

The native of Oulu, Finland appeared in 33 games where he scored seven goals and finished with 11 points.

Forward Jack Williams is expected to make his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Williams was signed out of Northeastern University in March, and will replace Zach Aston-Reese in the lineup, who is dealing with an injury.

The Blue Jackets had their playoff hopes snuffed out on Wednesday when the Montreal Canadiens clinched the final spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.