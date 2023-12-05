Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson announced Tuesday that he will play against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 26-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., has not played since Nov. 14 against the Boston Bruins after suffering an upper-body injury.

Thompson has played 16 games this season, netting six goals and 12 points.

Thompson put together a career year with the Sabres last season, scoring a career-high 47 goals and 47 assists for 94 points.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will miss Tuesday night's game against the New York Rangers as he awaits an MRI for a leg injury he suffered against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Thomas Chabot will have an MRI and they will know more tomorrow. He is unavailable tonight. He appeared to suffer a leg injury Saturday against Seattle. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 5, 2023

"Yeah, it hurts, but what can you do," said Senators head coach D.J. Smith on not having Chabot in the lineup against the Blueshirts.

Sens lines from their Tuesday morning skate.



Tkachuk-Norris- Giroux

Tarasenko-Stutzle- Batherson

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph

Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen



Sanderson-JBD

Chychrun-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Zub — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 5, 2023

Ridly Greig returns to the Sens' lineup after missing time with a high ankle sprain.

The 21-year-old from Lethbridge, Atla., last played against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 2. Greig logged 2:05 of ice time before he was injured.

Greig, a former first-rounder of the Sens in 2020, has played in nine games this season, scoring a pair of goals and notching five points.

In goal, the Sens will turn to Anton Forsberg, who is coming off a 39-save performance against the Kraken.

Forsberg in the starters end for this Tuesday morning skate. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 5, 2023

Forsberg, 31, has a .500 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Ville Heinola skated prior to Tuesday's optional practice as he continues to work his way back from a fractured left ankle.

It’s been close to nine weeks to the day since Heinola was injured. He was given an estimated timeline of two-to-three months for recovery.

TSN's John Lu reports it remains to be determined whether Heinola will travel with the team for their upcoming four-game road trip.

#NHLJets Ville Heinola was skating prior to today’s optional practice. It’s almost 9 weeks to the day since he fractured his left ankle (estimated 2-3 month recovery). TBD whether he’ll travel with the team for its upcoming 4-game road trip. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/eFNlA9M8vl — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 5, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs assigned goaltender Martin Jones to the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

Jones was recalled on Saturday to serve as Joseph Woll's backup against the Boston Bruins as Ilya Samsonov was sidelined due to illness.