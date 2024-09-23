Ice Chips: Sabres' Dahlin in non-contact jersey at practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin skated at Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, according to Sabres report Bill Hoppe.
He skated with several other players who will not be in the lineup for tonight's preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Dahlin sustained an undisclosed injury at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff is not concerned with the severity of the injury.
“It was just one of those things, he was passing the puck and something happened,” Ruff said. “So, you know, [as] precaution, got him off. He’s going to get looked at and then we’ll find out what’s going on."
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have released their roster for tonight's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Forwards
10 – Bobby Brink
14 – Sean Couturier
15 – Olle Lycksell
21 – Scott Laughton
25 – Ryan Poehling
43 – Oscar eklınd
44 – Nicolas Deslauriers
63 – Massimo Rizzo
71 – Tyson Foerster
73 – Elliot Desnoyers
78 – Jacob Gaucher
90 – Anthony Richard
Defensemen
5 – Egor Zamula
23 – Ronnie Attard
37 – Louie Belpedio
41 – Hunter McDonald
55 – Rasmus Ristolainen
59 – Oliver Bonk
Goaltenders
32 – Eetu Makiniemi
40 – Cal Petersen