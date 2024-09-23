Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin skated at Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, according to Sabres report Bill Hoppe.

He skated with several other players who will not be in the lineup for tonight's preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dahlin sustained an undisclosed injury at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff is not concerned with the severity of the injury.

“It was just one of those things, he was passing the puck and something happened,” Ruff said. “So, you know, [as] precaution, got him off. He’s going to get looked at and then we’ll find out what’s going on."

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have released their roster for tonight's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Forwards

10 – Bobby Brink

14 – Sean Couturier

15 – Olle Lycksell

21 – Scott Laughton

25 – Ryan Poehling

43 – Oscar eklınd

44 – Nicolas Deslauriers

63 – Massimo Rizzo

71 – Tyson Foerster

73 – Elliot Desnoyers

78 – Jacob Gaucher

90 – Anthony Richard



Defensemen

5 – Egor Zamula

23 – Ronnie Attard

37 – Louie Belpedio

41 – Hunter McDonald

55 – Rasmus Ristolainen

59 – Oliver Bonk



Goaltenders

32 – Eetu Makiniemi

40 – Cal Petersen