Ice Chips: Flames assign Pelletier to AHL's Wranglers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames have assigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, the team announced on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old had been with the team since Feb. 6, scoring one goal and adding two assists in 13 games.
The 26th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has four goals and six assists in 37 NHL games over the past two seasons.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov appears to be making his fourth-straight start tonight against the Flyers, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Samsonov has an 18-5-7 record this season with a 3.09 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.
Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin will miss tonight's game due to illness. Simon Benoit will draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past three games.
Leafs lines at practice:
Bertuzzi - Matthews - Holmberg
McMann - Domi - Nylander
Knies - Tavares - Robertson
Dewar - Kampf - Reaves
Rielly - Brodie
Benoit - McCabe
Edmundson - Liljegren
Samsonov starts
Ottawa Senators
The Sens practiced with the following lines on Tuesday morning, ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins
Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson
Joseph-Stützle-Giroux
Greig-Ostapchuk-Kubalik
Katchouk-Kastelic-Kelly
Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Brannstrom
Chychrun-JBD
XXXX-Hamonic
Edmonton Oilers
Connor Brown stayed on the ice late and looks to be out tonight, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. Derek Ryan could replace him in the lineup if he is unable to dress.
Defenceman Vincent Desharnais will not play tonight and will be replaced in the lineup by Troy Stecher.
Lines at Oilers practice ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canadiens.
RNH-McD-Hyman
McLeod-Draisaitl-Foegele
Kane-Henrique-Brown
Janmark-Carrick-Perry
Ekholm-Bouchard
Nurse-Stetcher
Kulak-Ceci
Pickard
Montreal Canadiens
Tanner PEarson and Jayden Struble will be scratches for Tuesday. Michael Pezzetta and Johnathan Kovacevic will enter the lineup, the team announced
Projected Canadiens lines for tonight's game against the Oilers:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf
Roy-Newhook-Armia
Gallagher-Evans-Anderson
Pezzetta-White-Harvey-Pinard
Matheson-Guhle
Xhekaj-Savard
Harris-Kovacevic
Montembault
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson will get the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ersson allowed three goals on 12 shots before being pulled against the Leafs in his last start.
The 24-year-old has played 39 games this season (37 starts) posting a 19-14-5 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.
The Flyers line of Denis Gurianov, Sean Couturier, and Cam Atkinson were the last three forwards off the ice on Tuesday, indicating they will be healthy scratches, according to Philadelphia reporter Charlie O'Connor.
Flyers GM Danny Briere spoke on the decision to scratch the team's captain:
"I can tell you one thing -- with John Tortorella, it doesn't matter who it is. That's what he's known for. He treats everybody the same way."
New Jersey Devils
Devils forward Jack Hughes is not on the ice for Devils' morning skate. However, he worked out off the ice and will be available for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hughes played over 21 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Defenceman John Marino did not practice and will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury. Santeri Hatakka will once again draw into the lineup in Marino's place.
Detroit Red Wings
Head coach Derek Lalonde says defenceman Jake Walman will be unavailable on Tuesday against the COombus Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury. Lalonde also says forward Michael Rasmussen is feeling under the weather and will be a game-time decision.
The Red wings recalled defenceman Simon Edvinsson from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.
The sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft has played two games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist. He has eight goals and 21 assists in 52 AHL games this season.
Nashville Predators
Preds' defenceman Jeremy Lauzon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced.
The 26-year-old has goals and seven assists in 68 games this season.