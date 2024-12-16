Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dan Vladar and Andrei Kuzmenko both returned to practice with the Calgary Flames on Monday, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Vladar, 27, was unavailable for Saturday's 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers while nursing a lower-body injury. The team called up Devin Cooley from the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) on an emergency basis to back-up Dustin Wolf in the victory.

The Czech net-minder has played to a 6-6-4 record with an .885 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-allowed average in 16 starts.

Kuzmenko, now in his first full season with with Calgary after coming over in the trade that sent Elias Lindholm to Vancouver, also missed the game Saturday while dealing with a lower-body injury.

Prior to the injury, the Russian forward was healthy scratched for two games earlier this month. Through 28 games played this season, Kuzmenko has registered one goal and nine assists in his sophomore season.

Both Vladar and Kuzmenko have been listed as day-to-day by the team.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net for Monday's Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Paul Maurice announced.

Bobrovsky, now in his sixth year with the Panthers, has posted an .892 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-allowed average in 20 starts this season.

The Russian net-minder was on the bench for the team's 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, but will draw the start against Connor McDavid and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers, who will be looking for a measure of revenge after losing Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to Bobrovsky and the Panthers.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen is travelling with the team to St. Louis and is available to play Monday against the Blues, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

Allen, 34, has been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a lower-body injury. He was listed as day-to-day and has missed New Jersey's last three games. Isaac Poulter was recalled from the AHL's Utica Comets with the 13-year veteran out, but has yet to appear in a game with Jacob Markstrom drawing three consecutive starts.

In 10 games played this year, Allen has posted a 2.70 goals-allowed average with a .904 save percentage.

The Fredericton, NB., native was traded to New Jersey from Montreal last season, and is set for unrestricted free agency at the end of year.