Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Flames forward Dillon Dube will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Ottawa Senators, head coach Ryan Huska announced.

"He hasn't been the Dillon Dube that he's capable of being over the last little bit," Huska said Tuesday. "A lot of that falls on me and the amount of ice time he's had over the last little while. This just gives him a chance to reset himself and then come back later better than ever."

Dube has just three goals and seven points in 39 games this season after posting 18 goals and 27 assists in 2022-23.

The Flames have recalled defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. He practiced on the third pair with Nick DeSimone and appears likely to make his NHL debut tonight.

The 21-year-old has two goals and five assists in 31 AHL games this season. He was originally selected 50th overall by the Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Forward Kevin Rooney cleared waivers and was subsequently assigned to the AHL.

The Flames practiced with the following lines:

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Sharangovich

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Ruzicka-Duehr



Andersson-Weegar

Hanifin-Tanev

Kuznetsov-DeSimone



Dube healthy scratch

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Phil Kemp from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors late Monday night, the team announced.

Kemp, 24, has registered five assists in 26 AHL games this season. He was originally selected in the seventh round (208th overall) by the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has not played an NHL game in his career.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets practiced with the following line on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets:

Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Toninato - Jonsson-Fjallby

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that Cayden Primeau will get the start Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 24-year-old has recorded a 4-4-0 record in eight starts with season with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Forward Tanner Pearson practiced on his own on Tuesday. He has not played since Dec. 9 due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old has four goals and eight points in 27 games this season.

The Rangers announced that forward Brennan Othmann has been assigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

UPDATE: Brennan Othmann has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) January 9, 2024

The 24-year-old had played three games with New York this season without registering a point. He has nine goals and 14 assists in 28 games with the Wolfpack this season. Othmann represented Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships in 2022 and 2023, scoring four goals and eight assists across 13 games.

The Pickering, Ont., native was selected 16th overall by the club in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Devils have placed defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler on injured reserve, it was announced on Tuesday. Siegenthaler sustained a broken foot in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and is expected to miss extended time.

The team recalled forward Shane Bowers and defenceman Cal Foote in a corresponding move.

Siegenthaler, 26, has one goal an seven assists in 38 games played this season. In 293 career games with the Devils and Washington Capitals, The Zurich, Switzerland native has eight goals and 48 assists.

He was originally selected 57th overall by the Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Forwards Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat were not at Tuesday's practice. Hughes missed the game against the Canucks due to an upper-body injury.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Hughes is week-to-week.

"This is going to be weeks, not months," Ruff said Tuesday. "So we'll evaluate him just week to week. I think we all have to look at that as good news (that it isn't month to month). So we'll just keep evaluating week to week and see how it progresses."

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie (upper body) practiced Tuesday in a full contact jersey. Oshie has not played since Dec. 16. Head coach Spencer Carbery said Oshie could be available against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

TJ Oshie (upper body) is practicing in full contact jersey. Went home to Minnesota for treatment last week. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 9, 2024

In 21 games this season, the 37-year-old has two goals and two assists.

Alex Ovechkin did not practice Tuesday due to maintenance but the team is optimistic both he and Tom Wilson (upper body) will play Thursday.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 2, the team announced. The veteran sustained a lower-body on Jan. 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

He has a 6-4-2 record in 13 starts this season to go along with a 2.78 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

#Isles Transactions: Semyon Varlamov has been placed on IR (retroactive 1/2/24). Adam Pelech has been activated off the team's IR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 9, 2024

Defenceman Adam Pelech was recalled in a corresponding move.