Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is not on the ice for practice this morning but is expected to be the backup tonight to rookie Dustin Wolf, per TSN's Salim Valji.

Team says Vladar is still on IR so he is NOT backing up tonight.



Markstrom should suit up tonight, likely backing up Wolf, who was in starter's net.

The 34-year-old skated yesterday and started on Monday against the New York Rangers, where he stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-0 loss.

Dan Vladar is still on the injured reserve and has not played since Jan. 20 due to a lower-body injury. He will not dress tonight.

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher is back in the lineup tonight against the New York Rangers after serving a five-game suspension.

On Jan. 26, Gallagher received a five-game suspension for elbowing New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech in the head.

The 31-year-old has eight goals and 16 points in 48 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Artem Zub is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not play tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

Head coach Jacques Martin says he's hopeful the defenceman will be ready for the next game but "it's difficult to know."

Zub missed Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to the injury.

The 28-year-old has three goals and 18 points in 40 games this season. He missed seven games earlier in the season after taking a puck to the head.

Jacques Martin says that Artem Zub is "day to day" and he's hopeful the defenseman will be ready for the next game but "it's difficult to know."



As a result, Max Guenette has been called up & will play with Erik Brannstrom.

The Senators have recalled defenceman Max Guenette under emergency conditions.

Guenette, 22, has four goals and 23 points in 41 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season. He made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2022-23 in the last game of the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres on April 13.

Defenceman Jake Sanderson (lower-body injury) was on the ice in non-contact jersey while goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was in the starter's end as the Senators look for a fifth straight win.

Sens lines at practice:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Greig-Pinto-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Kastelic-Kelly

Chabot-JBD

Chychrun-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Guenette

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares are back on the ice after missing yesterday's practice due to illness with head coach Sheldon Keefe saying the trio looks ready to return tonight.

Keefe says Tavares, Marner and Nylander look ready to return tonight



Reaves stayed out late at optional skate & appears to be odd man out

Nylander played 19:38 on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues and scored a goal. The 27-year-old has 26 goals and 66 points in 51 games this season.

Tavares has 15 goals and 40 points in 50 games this season. Marner has 22 goals and 57 points in 50 games.

Illness is currently affecting the Leafs as Marner and Tavares missed Tuesday's game.

William Nylander back on the ice after missing yesterday’s practice due to illness pic.twitter.com/qqPau7gGJg — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 15, 2024

The Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers at home tonight.

Forward Alex Steeves is not on the ice for the Leafs optional skate while defenceman Maxime Lajoie is back.

Ryan Reaves stayed out late at the optional skate and looks to be the odd man out.

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Viktor Arvidsson has been activated from the long term injured reserve.

Arvidsson has yet to play this season after undergoing off-season back surgery. In 2022-23 with the Kings, he had 26 goals and 59 points in 77 games.

He is in the final season of a seven-year, $29.75 million contract with an AAV of $4.25 million.

The Skelleftea, Sweden native has scored 173 goals with 347 points in 528 career NHL games split between the Nashville Predators and Kings.

ROSTER MOVES: We have made the following transactions:



▪️ F Viktor Arvidsson has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve

▪️ Forwards Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte have been placed on LTIR



Forwards Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte have been placed on LTIR.

Forwards Carl Grundstrom (lower-body) and Blake Lizotte have been placed on LTIR.

Grundstrom was injured on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. The 26-year-old has eight goals and 12 points in 50 games this season.

Lizotte has missed the last 10 games with a lower-body injury. He has five goals and nine points in 34 games this season.