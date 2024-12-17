Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is expected to get his 16th start of the season for the Flames against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Wolf, 23, is 9-5-1 with two shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.65 and .915 save percentage so far this season.

The Flames are coming off a 3-0 win over the Panthers, in which Wolf earned the shutout, and are currently fifth in the Pacific Division at 15-11-5.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning appear set to get captain Victor Hedman back for Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets after he missed the previous two.

The 33-year-old defenceman has four goals, 21 assists and a plus-4 rating this season.

Tampa also recalled defenceman Declan Carlile from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old blueliner has appeared in one game with the Lightning this season and has one goal and three points in 21 AHL games with the Crunch.

The Lightning are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 16-10-2 and one point back of the third-place Bruins.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs assigned centre Fraser Minten to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

As the team held their practice on Tuesday morning, goaltender Anthony Stolarz was not on the ice. Stolarz has not skated since exiting Thursday's win over the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury after the first period. Placed on injured reserve over the weekend, Stolarz is ineligible to play Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

General manager Brad Treliving said after Wednesday's skate that Stolarz will undergo a procedure to remove a loose body within his knee and will be out four-to-six weeks.

The Maple Leafs kept a loaded top line of William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner together on Tuesday. John Tavares centred the second line with Matthew Knies and Max Pacioretty, while Bobby McMann, Max Domi and Nick Robertson remained on the third line.

David Kampf, sidelined since last month on LTIR, worked as the fourth-line centre between Steven Lorentz and Ryan Reaves as he appears to be nearing a return. Kampf, 29, has three assists in 18 games this season. He has been sidelined since logging 14:22 of ice time against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 16.

Minten re-assigned

Minten posted two goals and four points in 11 games with the Maple Leafs after being recalled amid a rash of injuries last month. He has two goals and four points in five games with the Marlies this season.

The 20-year-old made his NHL debut last season, going without a point in four games with Toronto. He was selected 38th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 draft.

It would be the latest boost for a Leafs lineup that has also seen the return of Auston Matthews, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty and Jake McCabe in recent weeks after injuries.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Nathan Clurman for the AHL and placed blueliner Marcus Pettersson on injured reserve Tuesday.

The club announced Monday that Pettersson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has two goals and 13 points in 32 games this season while carrying a cap hit of $4.025 million.