Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Captain Mikael Backlund participated in practice and skated on a line with Joel Farabee and Blake Coleman and is expected to play against the Dallas Stars on Thursday

Backlund, 26, missed the team's last four games while dealing with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot centre has 11 goals and 24 points in 64 games this season.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson was missing from the Flames skate on Thursday prior to their game against the Dallas Stars, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Andersson, 28, scored a goal and skated 25:04 during the Flames' 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He skated on his own prior to practice without equipment.

The 6-foot-1 right shot defenceman has 10 goals and 28 points in 70 games while averaging 24:06 of ice time.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis with Stuart Skinner set to be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Seattle Kraken.

Skinner exited Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars after a collision with winger Mikko Rantanen in the third period.

Rantanen was driving to the net chasing the puck when he collided with Skinner, leaving the Oilers goaltender face down on the ice. Skinner was pulled from the game by the concussion spotter.

Skinner made 17 of 21 saves before leaving the contest. He was replaced by Calvin Pickard at the 6:34 mark of the third period.

While head coach Kris Knoblauch did not have an update on Skinner's status post-game, he said the goaltender was not expected to join the team on their trip to face the Kraken.

The Edmonton native has appeared in 48 games this season for the Oilers and has posted a 24-17-4 mark with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Losing Skinner adds to Edmonton's long list of injured players, which already includes star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, along with trade-deadline addition Trent Frederic.

The Oilers also loaned forward Derek Ryan back to the Condors on Thursday.

Forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek participated in the team's morning skate prior to their game against the Washington Capitals, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Head coach John Hynes told reporters after practice that their appearance was just a step of their recovery and their returns are not imminent.

Kaprizov, 27, hasn't played since Jan. 26 after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 winger was in the Hart Trophy conversation prior to the injury after registering 23 goals and 52 points in 37 games.

Hynes added that Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will join the Wild on their upcoming three-game eastern road trip and Kaprizov will meet with his surgeon during the trip.

Eriksson Ek, 28, missed the last 15 games with an undisclosed injury and is considered to be week-to-week.

The 6-foot-3 centre has nine goals and 24 points in 42 games this season.

Marcus Foligno is expected to return to the Wild lineup on Thursday after missing five games with an upper-body injury., according to Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports.

The 6-foot-3 winger has 11 goals and 22 points in 67 games this season.

McLellan also reports that Filip Gustavsson will be in net against the Capitals.

Gustavsson has a 28-16-4 record this season with a .918 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average.

Linus Ullmark will get the start in net on Thursday when the Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings, according to head coach Travis Green.

Ullmark, 31, has a 19-13-3 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average this season.

The Senators used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Red Wings.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Kyle Connor and defenceman Luke Shenn both missed practice on Thursday for personal reasons while defenceman Josh Morrissey and forward Rasmus Kupari both had maintenance days.

The Jets used these lines for Thursday's practice, according to TSN's John Lu:

Evgeni Malkin will remain out of the lineup on Thursday when the Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Malkin, 38, will miss his second straight game while dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-5 centre has 15 goals and 46 points in 62 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Ryan Shea will return to the lineup on Thursday after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

The 28-year-year old has two goals and five points in 30 games this season while averaging 16:55 of ice time.

Sullivan also confirmed that Tristan Jarry will get the start in net against the Sabres.

Jarry, 29, is looking to snap a personal three-game skid and has a 12-10-5 record with a .891 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average this season.

The Sabres will not have forward Jason Zucker to them on Thursday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Zucker, 33, will miss the game due to a family matter but is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 19 goals and 46 points in 62 games this season.

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards Tanner Jeannot and Alex Turcotte didn't travel with the team and will not be available when they take on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, according to head coach Jim Hiller.

Jeannot, 27, left Tuesday's 3-1 win over the New York Rangers after just 7:27 of ice time with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-2 winger has seven goals and 13 points in 67 games this season.

Turcotte missed Tuesday's win with an upper-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 24-year-old centre has eight goals and 23 points in 64 games this season.