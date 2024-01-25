Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

TSN's Salim Valji reports there was a strong indication Oliver Kylington will play for the first time since 2022 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska said Kylington would need to be removed from LTIR in order to play, but that could happen before puck drop.

Kylington wasn’t made available to reporters but strong indication at morning skate is he will suit up #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 25, 2024

Kylington skated for the first time this season on December 1, after the team announced he was unable to participate in training camp.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season while in Sweden due to personal reasons.

Kylington's last appearance on the ice for the Flames was their overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs in 2021-22.

A second-round pick of the Flames in 2015, Kylington has 14 goals and 47 points in 168 career games, all with Calgary.

He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.5 million.

Defenceman Miro Heiskanen will return to the lineup on Thursday when the Stars take on the Anaheim Ducks, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.

Jake Oettinger in net

Miro Heiskanen is back.

Both play tonight vs Anaheim

Per Pete DeBoer — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) January 25, 2024

Heiskanen, 24, hasn't played since the Stars 5-4 overtime loss on Jan. 4 after he collided awkwardly with goaltender Scott Wedgewood and sustained a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has four goals and 27 points in 37 games this season.

Samuel Montembeault is expected to be in net on Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Monty's net against the Islanders.



Monty's net against the Islanders.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/B89xtfL6Y0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2024

Montembeault, 27, has a 10-7-4 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average.

The recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the AHL's Laval Rocket and he will make his season debut against the Islanders.

Condotta was signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2022 and has five goals and 13 points in 37 games with the Rocket this season.

The Senators are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins:

Tkachuk - Norris- Giroux

Greig - Stutzle - Batherson

Joseph - Pinto - Tarasenko

Kubalik - Kastelic - Kelly

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Chychrun

Brannstrom - Bernard-Docker

Korpisalo

Sogaard

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled forward Walker Duehr from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Thursday.

Walk this way 🚶‍♂️



The #Flames have recalled Walker Duehr from the @AHLWranglers! pic.twitter.com/a0WThM0RuA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 25, 2024

Duehr was signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2021 and has appeared in 19 games with the Flames this season, recording a goal and four points.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks:

Some new look lines for Edmonton this morning ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. CHI:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - RNH - Foegele

Holloway - McLeod - Brown

Janmark - Ryan - Gagner



Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais



Pickard#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) January 25, 2024

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Foegele

Holloway - McLeod - Brown

Janmark - Ryan - Gagner

Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard

Forward Ondrej Palat will return to the lineup on Thursday when his team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes.

♦️ Palat Is Back

♦️ Return To Raleigh

♦️ Dowling, Misyul Recalled pic.twitter.com/ra3OhDMm1i — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 25, 2024

Palat, 32, missed the team's last 10 games with a lower-body injury that he sustained during the team's 5-2 loss to the Devils on Dec. 30.

The 6-foot winger has five goals and 14 points in 35 games this season.

The Devils recalled forward Justin Dowling and defenceman Daniil Misyul from the AHL's Utica Comets on Thursday.

Dowling, 33, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils in the off-season and has eight goals and 19 points in 30 games in the AHL this season.

Misyul, 23, was drafted 70th overall by the Devils in the 2019 draft and has three goals and 11 points in his first season in the AHL.

Forward Vinni Lettieri skated for the first time on Thursday since breaking his foot before the New Year, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Vinni Lettieri skating with #mnwild for first time since breaking his foot Dec. 30 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 25, 2024

Lettieri, 28, sustained the injury during the Wild's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30 and missed the team's last 13 games.

The 5-foot-10 forward has three goals and four points in 19 games this season

The Red Wings have activated goaltender Ville Husso from injured reserve and assigned him to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning on Thursday.

Husso, 28, missed the team's last 16 games with a lower-body injury he sustained during the Red Wings' 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 18.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 9-5-2 record with an .893 save percentage and 3.53 goals-against average this season.

Additionally, the Red Wings placed forward Patrick Kane on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14.

Kane, 35, played 1:07 of the Red Wings' 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs before sustaining a lower-body injury and missed the team's last four games.

The 5-foot-10 forward has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this season.

Detroit also recalled defenceman Brogan Rafferty from the Griffins on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 15 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks recalled defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Thursday.

Mukhamadullin, 22, was drafted 20th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2020 draft and was acquired in a deal that saw Timo Meier go the other way.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has five goals and 26 points in 39 games this season in the AHL