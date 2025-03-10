Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Calle Jarnkrok is coming into the lineup on Monday against the Utah Hockey Club after he was a healthy scratch on Saturday night, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Jarnkrok recently returned from a sports hernia injury that has limited him to only two games this season.

Winger Nick Robertson will be the odd man out of the lineup to make room for Jarnkrok.

Robertson, 23, has 11 goals and 17 points in 55 games this season.

Additionally, Berube confirmed that Joseph Woll will get the start in net on Monday against Utah.

Woll, 26, has a 21-12-0 record this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average.

Ottawa Senators

Newly-acquired forward Fabian Zetterlund was on the ice for Ottawa at their skate Monday morning, reports TSN 1200 Ottawa.

He skated on the fourth line alongside Matthew Highmore and Adam Gaudette and also saw time on the second power play unit. The 25-year-old was acquired from the San Jose Sharks last week on deadline day and did not make his debut Saturday against the New York Rangers.

Defenceman Nick Jensen did not skate with Dennis Gilbert seemingly acting as a placeholder on the second pairing, TSN 1200 reports.

Linus Ullmark was first off the ice, indicating he will get the start in net Monday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Gaudette-Zetterlund

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-(Gilbert)

Kleven-Hamonic

Matinpalo

The Canadiens announced Monday that forward Owen Beck has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket, while also recalling forward Joshua Roy.

Beck, 21, has filled in as the team's second-line centre since Kirby Dach sustained a season-ending knee injury at the end of February. The Peterborough, Ont., native has one assist in 12 NHL games this season while adding 13 goals and 32 points in 47 AHL games.

Roy, 21, has spent most of the season with the Rocket, tallying 20 goals and 35 points in 46 games. He has had two separate stints in the NHL over the past two seasons, posting four goals and nine points in 27 games from 2023-25.

The Canadiens are three points out of the second wild card spot in the East and play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Luke Schenn participated in the teams optional skate on Monday after being acquired by the Jets prior to the trade deadline, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Schenn last played on March 4 in a 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins as a member of the Nashville Predators. The 35-year-old has since been traded twice before finally landing in Winnipeg on Friday.

Winnipeg acquired Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman has a goal and five points in 61 games this season while averaging 15:35 of ice time.

Additionally, forward Rasmus Kupari also took part in the team's optional skate in a regular jersey as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Kupari last appeared for the Jets during a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders where he skated 7:34.

The 6-foot-2 centre has five goals and eight points in 58 games this year.

Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner will be in net on Monday when his Oilers take on the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Skinner, 26, is looking for his third straight victory and has a 22-15-4 record this season with a .897 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average.

Utah Hockey Club

Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka, 28, has a 17-16-5 record this season with a 2.48 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Defenceman Juuso Valimaki had surgery to repair a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday.

The 26-year-old has not played at the NHL level since Jan. 26.

He had two goals and three assists in 43 games this season while playing 16:33 a night.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Jason Zucker is expected to be in the lineup when the Sabres take on the Edmonton Oilers on Monday with forward Jordan Greenway as a game-time decision, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Zucker, 33, missed the team's last six games while dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 18 goals and 44 points this season and just signed a two-year, $9.5 million extension to stay in Buffalo on Friday.

Greenway, 28, missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers due to an illness.

The 6-foot-6 winger has three goals and eight points in 27 games this season and recently signed a two-year, $8 million extension with the team.

Additionally, Lysowski reports that forward Jiri Kulich will remain unavailable to the team on Monday as he continues to deal with an illness.

The 20-year-old winger also missed Saturday's loss to the Panthers and has 12 goals and 19 points in 47 games this season,

San Jose Sharks

Defenceman Henry Thrun will be out "a while" with an upper-body injury according to Sheng Peng of NBC Sports Sharks.

Thrun, 23, last appeared during the Sharks' 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday after skating 12:42 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has a goal and 10 points in 52 games this season while averaging 16:54 of ice time.

Additionally, forward Tyler Toffoli will be a game-time decision when the Sharks take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Tofolli, 32, skated 19:15 during the Shark's loss on Saturday but is recovering from a lower-body injury.

The 6 foot centre has 24 goals and 43 points in 62 games this season.

The Sharks recalled defenceman Jimmy Schuldt from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda on Monday.

Schuldt, 29, appeared in the Sharks' 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday where he skated 14:15.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman has five goals and 18 points in the AHL this season to go along with a plus-15 rating.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the AHL's San Diego Gulls on Monday.

Husso, 30, was acquired by the Ducks from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 25 in exchange for future considerations.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has yet to appear for Anaheim this season and has a 1-5-2 record with a .866 save percentage and 3.69 goals-against average with the Red Wings this season.

Husso also has an 11-5-3 record in the AHL with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage split between the Gulls and Grand Rapids Griffins.