Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Cam Talbot will get the start in net against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Talbot has a 4-1-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in his first season with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday under emergency conditions.

The 29-year-old goalie will start on Saturday against the New York Rangers after Alex Lyon will miss a start due to "tweaking something". Lyon is considered day-to-today with a lower-body injury.

Husso has a 2-0-1 record with the Griffins after he cleared waivers and was sent down on Oct. 14.

The 6-foot-3 netminder only appeared in one game with the Red Wings this season, a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 where he allowed four goals and 14 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews was not on the ice during the team's optional skate and will miss his second straight game when the team takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, confirmed head coach Craig Berube.

Matthews missed Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.

Toronto placed Matthews on injured reserve on Friday and recalled forward Connor Dewar from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Dewar has yet to play this season while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.

The 5-foot-10 forward recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs.

Toronto acquired Dewar at the trade deadline last season in exchange for prospect Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a draft pick.

Additionally, Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start against the Red Wings on Friday.

The 30-year-old goaltender is coming off a 29-save shutout performance against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Stolarz has a 5-2-2 record this season with a 2.12 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck went through his regular starting routine during practice on Friday, indicating that he will start in net against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The Jets will not have a morning skate prior to their game on Saturday due to a 3 p.m. puck drop (2 p.m. CT) leaving the Jets to get their preparation in now.

Hellebuyck is coming off back-to-back shutout victories against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday and Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The 31-year-old netminder has a 10-1-0 record this season with a 1.91 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Goaltender Jason Kasdorf was also a participant in practice on Friday joining Hellebuyck and backup goaltender Eric Comrie.

Kasdorf hasn't appeared in professional hockey since the 2018-19 season when he played for the Lausitzer Foxes in Germany.

The 32-year-old was drafted by 157th overall by the Jets in 2011 and only appeared in one NHL game with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Jets used these lines during Friday's practice:

The Avalanche assigned forwards T. J. Tynan and Nikita Prishchepov to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Friday.

Tyanan appeared in four games with the Avalanche this season, averaging 8:24 of ice time.

Prishchepov appeared in three games in the NHL this season and has a plus-1 rating while averaging 9:15 of ice time.