Ice Chips: Canucks G Demko practices with team

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks got some promising news on Friday as Thatcher Demko practiced with his teammates at the University of British Columbia.

The 29-year-old native of San Diego has been sidelined since Feb. 8 after suffering a lower-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Demko, was also missed most of last spring's playoffs with an injury, has posted a 6-6-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage over 17 games with the Canucks this season.

Defenceman Tyler Myers was also at practice.

Vancouver is tied with the Calgary Flames for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Jets defenceman Neal Pionk is out week-to-week with a undisclosed injury, head coach Scott Arniel announced Friday.

Pionk, 29, has nine goals and 37 points in 66 games this season while averaging 22:09 of ice time. He logged 16:18 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the New York Rangers before exiting with the injury.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers will play Friday against the Dallas Stars after missing the team's practices on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Ehlers was on the ice as the Jets held their gameday skate ahead of Friday's contest with the rival Dallas Stars. He was declared day-to-day by head coach Scott Arniel on Thursday, with Pionk receiving the same designation. Pionk, however, was not on the ice Friday as the update on him was announced later.

Ehlers took part in line rushes alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti. Luke Schenn slotted into Pionk's spot beside Dylan Samberg.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start in goal as he pursues his NHL-best 39th win this season.

The Calgary Flames have listed captain Mikael Backlund as week-to-week.

The veteran forward incurred an upper-body injury during the team's 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

The injury came during the first period of action where Backlund took five shifts totaling just under three minutes of ice time. He left the game and did not return. During his final shift, he appeared to be in some discomfort after throwing a check on Canucks defenceman Victor Mancini.

Backlund, 35, is in his 17th season with the Flames. He's appeared in 64 games this season, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists.

With Backlund injured and Connor Zary serving a two-game suspension, Calgary recalled forward Dryden Hunt from the AHL on Friday.

The Flames currently hold down the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference on 71 points, level with the Canucks, but ahead on regulation victories by one (24 to 23).

The team returns to action on Friday night with a visit from the Colorado Avalanche.

Forward Josh Anderson will not take part in the team's practice Friday as he receives a therapy day.

Trade-deadline addition Jacob Bernard-Docker took part in his first practice with the team on Friday.

Josh Norris, who was acquired in the same trade from the Ottawa Senators, was absent from the session as was fellow forward JJ Peterka.

Norris will be evaluated by the medial staff while Peterka will miss Saturday's game against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, but will join the team on their upcoming road trip.

The Sabres recalled forward Tyson Kozak from the AHL's Rochester Americans prior to the skate.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old native of Finland has four goals and 15 assists over 63 games with the Flyers this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Russian superstar Nikita Kucherov returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday's shootout loss to the Flyers due to an illness.

The 31-year-old is on pace to past 100 points for a third consecutive season, recording 28 goals and 64 assists over 61 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson is expected to return to the Blue Jackets' lineup next week after missing most the season following shoulder surgery in mid-October.

The 33-year-old played just three games before going down with the injury.

Gudbranson recorded six goals and a career-high 26 points over 78 games with Columbus in 2023-24.