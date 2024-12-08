Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Kevin Lankinen will get the start in net for the Vancouver Canucks against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

The 29-year-old goaltender is 13-3-3 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .908 save percentage so far this season.

Thatcher Demko, who returned to the lineup Friday as the backup goalie, will again be in the backup role against Tampa Bay.

Demko has not played since suffering a knee injury last April.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced Sunday that goaltender Arturs Silovs has been assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

The Canucks enter Sunday's contest third in the Pacific Division with a record of 14-7-4.

Dustin Wolf was in the starter's net at morning skate ahead of the Calgary Flames' matchup with the Dallas Stars tonight.

Wolf, 23, is 8-4-1 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 13 starts this season.

Calgary has a record of 13-9-5 and currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division.

The Minnesota Wild have re-assigned forward Travis Boyd to the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Boyd, 31, has appeared in two games for the Wild in 2024-25.

Netminder Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve with a left groin injury, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday.

Mrazek, 32, was replaced by Arvid Soderblom in the first period of Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Ostrava, Czechia, native is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage this season.